Nate Karns dazzles for Royals in 6-1 win over White Sox
Choose your news! Select the text alerts you want to receive: breaking news, prep sports scores, school closings, weather, and more. Chicago White Sox Avisail Garcia walks off the field after breaking his bat following a strike out in the fourth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, May. 3, 2017.
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
