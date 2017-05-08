Moustakas homers in 12th, Royals beat Rays 7-6
Moustakas homered in the 12th inning, and Kansas City came back from a four-run deficit to beat the Tampa Bay 7-6 on Tuesday night. "The offense just kept battling all night long," Royals manager Ned Yost said.
