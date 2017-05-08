Morosi: Braun among likely trade candidates

Ryan Braun is days away from acquiring full no-trade protection through 10-and-5 rights, which is sure to inspire fresh discussion about where the Brewers can -- or should -- move him between now and the July 31 non-waiver Trade Deadline. The upshot: If Braun is dealt this summer, the Dodgers are the most plausible suitor -- especially because the Giants, who've had interest, own the Majors' worst record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.