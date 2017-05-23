Moore 'not throwing up the white flag...

Moore 'not throwing up the white flag' on '17

Read more: Kansas City Royals

Royals general manger Dayton Moore prefers to hold off until at least 40 games are played before making any proclamations during a season. And with the Royals just past that marker and off to a sluggish start at 19-26 entering Wednesday night's game against the Yankees, Moore is even more adamant that this season's team is a postseason contender.

