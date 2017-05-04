Model for Hope?

Model for Hope?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Royals Review

The first part of the story is easy to imagine: the Royals continue to lose 2 out of every 3 games for most of the rest of the month, until they are 15-30. The Kansas City Star places on the front page of the sports section a tombstone, declaring the season to be dead, with a headline something like, "There are 111 games left in the season, but the Royals might as well be thinking about next year."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Royals Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,635 • Total comments across all topics: 280,823,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC