17 hrs ago Read more: KFH-AM Wichita

The Kansas City Royals announced that third baseman Mike Moustakas has been named Royals Player of the Month and left-handed pitcher Jason Vargas is the Pitcher of the Month for April. The player award is determined by a combined fan and media vote, with the pitcher award voted on by local media.

