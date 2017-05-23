Michael Pineda continues to make case...

Michael Pineda continues to make case for Yankees ace

Michael Pineda baffled the Yankees in 2016 with his inability to finish off innings, but this season he's bearing down and getting big outs when he needs them. The best example of that on Monday night: when Pineda won a 12-pitch battle with Salvador Perez in the fourth inning of the Yankees' 4-2 win at Yankee Stadium, getting the Royals' power-hitting catcher to pop out to first after Eric Hosmer had led off the frame with a double.

