McDonald's Ad Backfires, Twitter Addresses Royals' Losing Streak

McDonald's of Kansas City got more than it bargained for after its TV spot ignited a social-media storm in which the fast-food chain--or at least the boy featured in its TV ad--was blamed for a Kansas City Royals' nine-game losing streak. In an effort to align more with local promotions and events this season, McDonald's of Kansas City teamed with Bernstein-Rein and the Kansas City Royals for a "McDouble" promotion that offers $1 McDouble Sandwiches the day after the Royals execute a double play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.