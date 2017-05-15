Marlins claim infielder Colon off waivers
The Marlins claimed infielder Christian Colon off waivers from the Kansas City Royals and designated infielder Steve Lombardozzi for assignment, the club announced Tuesday. Colon went 3-for-17 with a walk and a run scored in seven games for the Royals this season.
