Mark it down: Archer delivers against Royals
Somebody needed to step up. And while the offense did its part, the right-hander took care of business, shutting down a Royals offense that had scored 14 runs in its previous two games against the Rays with eight scoreless innings and 11 strikeouts to earn his third win of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Devil Rays.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC