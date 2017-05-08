Manager Kevin Cash sees no reason to ...

Manager Kevin Cash sees no reason to panic about Rays

2 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Online

Manager Kevin Cash didn't yell at his Rays players, flip over any tables or throw anything like an old-school Lou Piniella-style fit after Monday's messy 7-3 loss to the American League-worst Royals. The only noticeable change Tuesday was that the Rays cancelled batting practice and allowed the players to come in up to 90 minutes later than usual, which Cash said was decided before Monday's game.

