Kennedy lands on DL with hamstring strain
The Royals called up right-handed prospect Miguel Almonte to take the spot of starter Ian Kennedy , who went on the 10-day disabled list on Friday, but that doesn't mean Almonte will fill in as a starter. "Almonte is here right now to add depth to the bullpen," manager Ned Yost said before the series opener against the Indians.
