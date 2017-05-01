KC Royals: Where Could Royals Players...

KC Royals: Where Could Royals Players End Up?

Well, not much needs to be said about the KC Royals' 7-16 April except that it seems that the club isn't going to be as good as we thought they would be this season. As sad as that is to say, there are some positives to not being good this year, one of which being the massive influx of talent that could result from trading the to-be free agent core players.

