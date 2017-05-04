KC Royals Potential Departures Vol. 3: Alcides Escobar

May 1, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar connects for a double in the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Many tough choices are going to be made at Kauffman Stadium over the next few months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kings of Kauffman.