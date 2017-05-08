Karns logs 10 K's as Royals' bats sting Rays

Nathan Karns ' pitching and a healthy dose of offense led the Royals to a 7-3 win over the Rays on Monday night at Tropicana Field. Karns, who spent two seasons with the Rays, allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while matching a career-high 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings en route to his second win of the season.

