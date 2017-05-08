Karns has 10 Ks, Royals bats break ou...

Karns has 10 Ks, Royals bats break out in 7-3 win over Rays

After an underwhelming past few weeks, Eric Hosmer and the Kansas City Royals relished a breakout showing Monday night. Nate Karns struck out 10 while pitching into the seventh inning, Hosmer had three hits and the Royals busted out of an offensive slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3.

