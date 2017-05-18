Jake Junis offers solid cameo as Royals open twin bill with 6-4 victory

Right-hander Jake Junis got the start for the Royals on Sunday and gave up two earned runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings in a 6-4 win over the Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis. He had just 24 hours to prepare for his first career start, enough time to make the 381-mile journey from his season home in Omaha, Neb., to downtown Minneapolis.

