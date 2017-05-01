Jair Jurrjens strikes out 10, Walker Buehler whiffs 8

Just like the Dodgers lost a one-run game in the majors on Monday night, all three of their minor league affiliates lost a total of four games by one run on Monday, including three of the four minor league games walk-off losses with the same score. Joc Pederson was 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout as the designated hitter in the first game of his rehab assignment with Class-A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday.

