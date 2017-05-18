Is Dayton Moore on Thin Ice?

If you've been around the Royals long enough, you won't be unfamiliar with Tweets or posts from angry Royals fans demanding the Royals fire Dayton Moore, mostly after they lose because one of the free agents or trades from the offseason muffed a throw or gave up a walk-off homer, or because they're not satisfied with the results of a trade. And most of the time, it's tossed aside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Royals Review.