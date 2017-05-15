Indians call up top prospect Zimmer, starts in CF vs Rays
Bradley Zimmer was taking an ice bath after a minor league game when he got word his manager wanted to see him. With no time to dry off Monday night, the top prospect in the Cleveland Indians' organization threw on some workout clothes and went to see Chris Tremie, the manager at Triple-A Columbus.
