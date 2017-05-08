Indians 1, Royals 0 | Clevinger, 4 Cleveland relievers combine to one-hit Kansas City
Clevinger and four relievers combined for a one-hitter as the Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 1-0 Sunday. Carlos Santana had three hits, including an RBI single in the fifth that followed Yan Gomes' double for the game's only run.
