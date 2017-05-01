In the bag: Royals catch break on Sal...

In the bag: Royals catch break on Salvy's hit

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Royals

And that big break came on Monday night -- a two-run single by Salvador Perez that bounced off the third-base bag -- and helped snap a nine-game losing streak as the Royals scored a With the Royals clinging to a 2-1 lead in the fifth, Perez hit a one-hopper down the line with two out and the bases loaded. It seemed another excellent scoring chance was going to vanish as White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier readied to field the grounder and throw to first for the final out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,825 • Total comments across all topics: 280,719,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC