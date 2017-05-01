In the bag: Royals catch break on Salvy's hit
And that big break came on Monday night -- a two-run single by Salvador Perez that bounced off the third-base bag -- and helped snap a nine-game losing streak as the Royals scored a With the Royals clinging to a 2-1 lead in the fifth, Perez hit a one-hopper down the line with two out and the bases loaded. It seemed another excellent scoring chance was going to vanish as White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier readied to field the grounder and throw to first for the final out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC