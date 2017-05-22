Ian Kennedy struggles in return, Royals split doubleheader with Twins

On Sunday evening, in the fourth inning of an 8-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins, Royals catcher Salvador Perez tied an obscure team record. After clubbing a two-run homer in a 6-4 victory in the first game of a doubleheader, Perez started the second game at designated hitter and opened with two homers in his first two at-bats.

