Hosmer rips line-drive single for 1,000th hit

With a third-inning line-drive single to left field off Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd , Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer recorded the 1,000th hit of his career Wednesday night. The Top 10: 1. George Brett 3,154 2. Frank White 2,006 3. Amos Otis 1,977 4. Willie Wilson 1,968 5. Hal McRae 1,924 6. Mike Sweeney 1,398 7. Billy Butler 1,238 8. Alex Gordon 1,265 9. Joe Randa 1,084 10. Fred Patek 1,036 Jeffrey Flanagan has covered the Royals since 1991, and for MLB.com since 2015.

