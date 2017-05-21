Homers haunt Phil Hughes in 6-4 Twins loss to Kansas City Royals

As Jorge Bonifacio sent a fourth-inning cut fastball on a majestic arc into the bullpen, the Twins' struggling starter slumped forward with both hands on his knees. When moments later Brandon Moss connected as well, a shellshocked Hughes was on his way to a 6-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader at Target Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.