Homers haunt Phil Hughes in 6-4 Twins loss to Kansas City Royals

As Jorge Bonifacio sent a fourth-inning cut fastball on a majestic arc into the bullpen, the Twins' struggling starter slumped forward with both hands on his knees. When moments later Brandon Moss connected as well, a shellshocked Hughes was on his way to a 6-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader at Target Field.

Chicago, IL

