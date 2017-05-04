Holland's strong start helps ChiSox t...

Holland's strong start helps ChiSox top Royals

20 hrs ago

Derek Holland hitched up the heavy, gaudy wrestling belt strapped around his waist and flashed the kind of smile any world champion would wear after having their arm raised in the ring. Holland scattered three hits while pitching into the seventh inning, and Jose Abreu and Matt Davidson went deep, helping Chicago to an 8-3 win against Kansas City and a split of their four-game set.

Chicago, IL

