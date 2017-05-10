Gordon lifted due to tightness in right groin
Royals Gold Glove outfielder Alex Gordon left Friday night's series opener against the Orioles with tightness in his right groin, club officials announced. Gordon was pulled for rookie pinch-hitter Jorge Bonifacio in the bottom of the seventh.
