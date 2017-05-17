Gary Sanchez provides jolting reminder of his prodigious power
The last time he played here, in front of the fountains and the politely awed Midwestern audience, Gary Sanchez was on the kind of epic roll few major leaguers ever know, certainly not that early in a career. The last time was the last three days of August 2016, and it's not enough to say Sanchez was raging hot entering that series, because he had come very close to inventing a new kind of baseball fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC