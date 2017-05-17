Gary Sanchez provides jolting reminde...

Gary Sanchez provides jolting reminder of his prodigious power

Read more: New York Post

The last time he played here, in front of the fountains and the politely awed Midwestern audience, Gary Sanchez was on the kind of epic roll few major leaguers ever know, certainly not that early in a career. The last time was the last three days of August 2016, and it's not enough to say Sanchez was raging hot entering that series, because he had come very close to inventing a new kind of baseball fire.

Chicago, IL

