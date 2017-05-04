Garth Brooks' organization donates press box for children
Garth Brooks and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday announced that Brooks' Teammates organization will donate a press box to the KC MLB Urban Youth Academy. Assistant City Manager Scot Rigby talks about some of the upgrades the city has planned ahead of 2018's NCAA Tournament in Wichita.
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
