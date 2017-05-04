Edwin's early HR isn't enough to clip Royals
Right-hander Jason Hammel bounced back from two rough starts and gave up three hits and one run through six innings, and Eric Hosmer blasted a go-ahead two-run homer for the Royals in a 3-1 win over the Indians on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium. Hammel, who didn't last beyond the fourth inning in two previous starts, vowed to be more aggressive in the strike zone and he was: 95 pitches, two walks, six strikeouts.
