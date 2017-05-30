Duffy roughed up as Royals fall to Indians

Right-hander Josh Tomlin bounced back from two shaky starts by tossing a complete game, while Jason Kipnis had four hits, including a home run, as the Indians thumped the Royals, 10-1, on Sunday at Progressive Field to grab the final game of the three-game series. Tomlin gave up six hits, walked none and struck out three, throwing a season-high 111 pitches -- one away from his career high.

