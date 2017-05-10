Duffy attributes MLB success to catcher mom

As Royals left-hander Danny Duffy was growing up in Lompoc, Calif., and learning how to throw a baseball, he had one distinct advantage: He had a designated catcher. Deanna, who was a catcher for her high school softball team in the Santa Barbara area, would strap on the shin guards, chest protector and catcher's mask, and catch her son's fastballs throughout his youth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.