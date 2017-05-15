Colon claimed by Marlins after being DFA'd
O'Brien played in 27 games for the Royals' Triple-A affiliate in Omaha, hitting .162 with three home runs and six RBIs. Jeffrey Flanagan has covered the Royals since 1991, and for MLB.com since 2015.
