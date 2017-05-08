Angels minor leaguer Lamb given 50-ga...

Angels minor leaguer Lamb given 50-game drug suspension

16 hrs ago

Los Angeles Angels left-hander John Lamb has been suspended for 50 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a second positive test for a drug of abuse. A former top prospect in the Kansas City Royals organization selected in the fifth round of the 2008 amateur draft, Lamb had been at extended spring training while he recovers from back surgery.

