Alex Gordon leaves new mark in Royals history

Kansas City left fielder Alex Gordon set the club record for career hit by pitches with 79 when he was beaned in the seventh inning of the Royals' 8-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium. "It means a lot," Gordon said of the record.

