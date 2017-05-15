Aaron Judge was 'freaking out' interv...

Aaron Judge was 'freaking out' interviewing Yankees fans undercover for The Tonight Show

Judge had a blast going undercover interviewing Yankees fans about himself last week, but says he was nervous from start to finish for a three-minute segment that ran Monday night on NBC. "I was freaking out," the rookie said Tuesday before the Yankees and Kansas City Royals began a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

