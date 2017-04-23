Yu Darvish's bounce-back start has Rangers pitching coach excited: He 'could be Cy Young'
The Rangers' ace began his last start Tuesday at Oakland by facing the minimum through five innings before unravelling in the sixth and being pulled after only 82 pitches. On Sunday against Kansas City, Darvish faced the minimum over the last five innings he pitched to finish off his best start in almost three years as the Rangers won 5-2 to complete a four-game sweep of the Royals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC