Yu Darvish's bounce-back start has Rangers pitching coach excited: He 'could be Cy Young'

The Rangers' ace began his last start Tuesday at Oakland by facing the minimum through five innings before unravelling in the sixth and being pulled after only 82 pitches. On Sunday against Kansas City, Darvish faced the minimum over the last five innings he pitched to finish off his best start in almost three years as the Rangers won 5-2 to complete a four-game sweep of the Royals.

