Yost not worried about Mondesi's bat
After Raul Mondesi won the second-base competition in Spring Training, the Royals often said they were not looking for him to be a big factor offensively. Manager Ned Yost and general manager Dayton Moore thought Mondesi gave them the best defensive option at the position, and the other eight hitters in the lineup could cover for him offensively.
