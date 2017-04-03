Yost: 'Command evaded' 'pen in 6-run frame

The Royals and manager Ned Yost figured they had the Twins right where they wanted them: A 1-1 game in the late innings, with a bullpen so elite in recent years ready to lock yet another opponent down. After starter Danny Duffy tossed six strong innings of one-run ball, the Royals' bullpen collapsed in the seventh after a broken-bat hit, a misplay on a bunt, a sacrifice bunt and then a whole lot of walks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.