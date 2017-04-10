Yordano Ventura's mother throws out first pitch before Royals' home opener
Yordano Ventura, killed in an off-season auto accident, was honored by the Kansas City Royals before their Kauffman Stadium opener. Yordano Ventura's mother throws out first pitch before Royals' home opener Yordano Ventura, killed in an off-season auto accident, was honored by the Kansas City Royals before their Kauffman Stadium opener.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC