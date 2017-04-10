Yordano Ventura, killed in an off-season auto accident, was honored by the Kansas City Royals before their Kauffman Stadium opener. Yordano Ventura's mother throws out first pitch before Royals' home opener Yordano Ventura, killed in an off-season auto accident, was honored by the Kansas City Royals before their Kauffman Stadium opener.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.