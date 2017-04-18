With Salvy out, Butera is valuable backup

Royals catcher Salvador Perez remained out of the lineup on Sunday with neck stiffness, but the presence of backup catcher Drew Butera is a luxury most teams don't have, manager Ned Yost said. Yost, a former backup backstop, said Butera is as adept at that role as any catcher he's managed in more than 2,000 games as a skipper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.