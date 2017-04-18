Vegas Play of the Day: Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers

We've entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1. Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

