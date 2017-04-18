Vargas flashes brilliance to lift KC over SF
Royals left-hander Jason Vargas continued his dominant start to 2017, tossing seven shutout innings to pick up his third straight victory in a 2-0 triumph over the Giants on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium. Vargas gave up four hits, walked none and struck out nine as he lowered his ERA to 0.44.
