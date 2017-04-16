Tyler Skaggs blanks Royals for seven ...

Tyler Skaggs blanks Royals for seven innings, but Angels fall 1-0 on walk-off hit

4 hrs ago

The Angels lost 1-0 to the Royals on a walk-off single Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, a well-pitched game turning on one too many balls in the dirt in the ninth inning, when Kansas City pinch-runner Raul Mondesi stole second base and took third on a wild pitch, then scored on a driven single that was no match for a two-man outfield. Angels manager Mike Scioscia opted to use journeyman right-hander Blake Parker to begin the bottom of the ninth inning.

