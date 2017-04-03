Twins ride bullpen to 5-3 win over Royals for series sweep
Jason Castro and Jorge Polanco hit consecutive RBI doubles in the seventh inning, as the Minnesota Twins dented Kansas City's bullpen again and beat the Royals 5-3 Thursday to sweep the season-opening series. The Twins, who dropped their first nine games last season on the way to a major league-most 103 losses, are 3-0 for the first time since 2007.
