Twins ride bullpen to 5-3 win over Royals for series sweep

23 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Jason Castro and Jorge Polanco hit consecutive RBI doubles in the seventh inning, as the Minnesota Twins dented Kansas City's bullpen again and beat the Royals 5-3 Thursday to sweep the season-opening series. The Twins, who dropped their first nine games last season on the way to a major league-most 103 losses, are 3-0 for the first time since 2007.

