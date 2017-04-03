Twins meet first objective following meeting

After losing eight straight Opening Days, and starting last year with an 0-9 record that essentially sunk their season, it's clear how much the Twins wanted to open with a victory against the Royals on Monday. Shortly before first pitch, the Twins held a players-only meeting in the clubhouse at Target Field, with veterans such as Brian Dozier , Joe Mauer , Chris Gimenez and Matt Belisle speaking up about ignoring outside expectations and believing in each other despite last year's 103-loss season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.