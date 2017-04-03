Springer plenty powerful with 3rd leadoff blast
For the third time this season and 12th time in his career, George Springer led off with a home run. Springer re-routed Royals starter Nathan Karns ' first pitch to right-center that landed in the Astros' bullpen in the bottom of the first on Sunday.
