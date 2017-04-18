Soler begins injury rehab; Salvy scratched
Royals right fielder Jorge Soler , who has been sidelined since near the end of Spring Training with a left oblique strain, started his rehab assignment off on a positive note on Friday night. The Royals could certainly use Soler's bat in a lineup that entered Saturday's action hitting just .210, which ranked as the second worst average in the Majors behind the Rangers.
