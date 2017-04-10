Sarah's Take: Rockies in position to compete
Before Spring Training began, many knowledgeable baseball people thought the Colorado Rockies would be competitive this season for the first time since 2009. Despite suffering many injuries to important players during the spring, the Rockies have started out with a 6-3 record.
