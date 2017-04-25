Royals' woeful start could serve as a...

Royals' woeful start could serve as a cautionary tale for Cubs fans

The 2015 Royals and 2016 Cubs built their rosters from the ground up: drafting wisely, making astute trades and watching a young core grow and blossom together. The Royals had a near-miss in 2014 when they lost a seven-game World Series to the Giants ; the Cubs had their breakthrough season in '15 with 97 wins and an National League Championship Series berth.

Chicago, IL

